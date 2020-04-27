Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Landstar System stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.03. 359,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

