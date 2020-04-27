Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

NYSE LEA traded up $6.26 on Monday, hitting $94.76. 747,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,742. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,714,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after acquiring an additional 872,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

