Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Down 26.3% in April

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

