Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 825,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lindsay stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $995.50 million, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. Lindsay has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 95,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

