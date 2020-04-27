Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 168.10% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.14. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

