LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,988,000 after buying an additional 85,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded up $3.36 on Monday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

