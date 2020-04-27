Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Position Cut by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the period. Luminex comprises about 3.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Luminex worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of LMNX stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $35.91. 36,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -396.22 and a beta of 0.46. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.