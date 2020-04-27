Maker Market Cap Reaches $343.46 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $341.55 or 0.04412838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay and OKEx. During the last week, Maker has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $343.46 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011311 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, CoinMex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

