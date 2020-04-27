Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.