Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Raised to $9.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Martinrea International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

