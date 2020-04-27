Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.12. 4,097,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

