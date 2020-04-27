Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

