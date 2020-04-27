McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDR) Critical Comparison

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for McDermott International and McDermott International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 2 1 0 0 1.33 McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

McDermott International presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given McDermott International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe McDermott International is more favorable than McDermott International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McDermott International and McDermott International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $6.71 billion 0.02 -$2.69 billion ($0.99) -0.71 McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

McDermott International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International. McDermott International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDermott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

McDermott International has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McDermott International and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International -56.57% -349.92% -6.00% McDermott International -34.50% -349.92% -10.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McDermott International beats McDermott International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

