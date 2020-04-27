Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTLY remained flat at $$11.19 during trading on Monday. Metcash has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

