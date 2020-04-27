Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.28. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 776.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

