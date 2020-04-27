Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $747,161.43 and $2,447.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00331302 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00419488 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014446 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009198 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

