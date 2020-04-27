Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 105,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,132. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

