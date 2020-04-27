Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 534,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.