MonaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $79.48 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00015623 BTC on exchanges including Fisco, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,740.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02521182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.79 or 0.03098057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00572353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00797490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00078163 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00566187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbank and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

