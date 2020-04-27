Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $7.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.87. 274,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $194.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

