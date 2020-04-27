MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.25 Million

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce $738.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.03 million to $755.78 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $47,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

