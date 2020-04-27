Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

