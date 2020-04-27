Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.95% and a negative return on equity of 179.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.