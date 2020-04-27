National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. 48,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,409. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 153.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.