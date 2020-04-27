Neblio (NEBL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $195,297.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00005710 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $195,297.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005719 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,265,156 coins and its circulating supply is 15,683,512 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

