Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

NFLX stock opened at $424.99 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.