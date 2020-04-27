Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,777. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 308.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,163. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,502,000 after purchasing an additional 898,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,201,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.