NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,183. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

