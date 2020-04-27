Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.38 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $10.38 million and $70,352.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

