Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Acquires 1,000 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 1,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCNE stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. 65,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,025. The company has a market capitalization of $259.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNB Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

