Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Short Interest Down 26.1% in April

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OSB traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 20,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.39. Norbord has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

