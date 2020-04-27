Norman Payson Sells 17,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 188.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

