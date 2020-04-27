Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin Sells 60,879 Shares

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NUAN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,235. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,357,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,298,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 998,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $10,677,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

