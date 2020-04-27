Nxt Price Up 7.4% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Nxt has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $835,374.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005719 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

