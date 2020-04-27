Obyte Market Cap Reaches $14.51 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $12,287.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $19.48 or 0.00251648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.02499537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00210137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00046128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Obyte's official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte's official website is obyte.org. Obyte's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

