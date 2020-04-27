Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Omeros stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

