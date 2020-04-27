ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 265,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,021. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

