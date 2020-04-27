OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.