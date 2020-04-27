O’Reilly Automotive Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.16 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.06.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $384.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average is $400.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

