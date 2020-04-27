Parsley Energy (PE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Parsley Energy to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parsley Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

