PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $277,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, April 8th, David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $362,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $178,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $178,300.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $27.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 467.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Professional Planning increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 236,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.