Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $63.46. 290,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.