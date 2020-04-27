Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Phreesia worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Phreesia by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,309 shares of company stock worth $4,757,495 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

