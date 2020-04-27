Piper Sandler Raises Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $155.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.94.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.48. 645,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,344. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -150.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $150.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.