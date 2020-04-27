PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Holdings Lessened by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. PJT Partners comprises 5.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of PJT Partners worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,457,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 145,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. PJT Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

