POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lifted to Buy at VTB Capital

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY remained flat at $$20.60 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 537. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

