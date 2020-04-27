POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Upgraded by VTB Capital to Buy

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised POLYUS PJSC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OPYGY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. POLYUS PJSC/S has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

POLYUS PJSC/S Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

