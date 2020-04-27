Proteostasis Therapeutics’ (PTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 438.46% from the stock’s current price.

PTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

