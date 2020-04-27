PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Down 25.2% in April

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 412,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSB traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,771. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

