Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,107. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

